Low-tech terror attacks cause for concern in Las Vegas

Security experts in Las Vegas are calling the London Bridge terror attacks the latest in a disturbing trend.

“[Attackers have] reverted to a low-tech attacks,” said Michael Quick, a retired Metro Sergeant. “Something very inexpensive but you get a sensational attack.”

Quick says terrorists are increasingly going off the grid so that authorities are not alerted to their plans.

“We saw this in Nice, France, we saw it in London a few months ago, and currently what we saw about 36 hours ago,” Quick said.

On the June 3, police said a van veered off the road and into a crowd of screaming pedestrians on the London Bridge.

Seven people died and 48 others were injured.

Police said the suspects were armed with knives ran to a nearby market where they stabbed people inside restaurants. The three suspects were eventually shot to death by police.

“Any individual with terrorism on the mind or a mental health issue can take a car and plow it into a group of citizens,” Quick said.

In December 2015, police said Lakeisha Holloway drove her car onto a strip sidewalk and killed one person and injured dozens.

“We realized then that there are certain areas on the sidewalk where you could get a vehicle up there and do a tremendous amount of damage in a short time frame,” said Steve Sisolak, chairman of the Clark County Commission.

Sisolak is backing an effort that could prevent some low-tech attacks in Las Vegas. He supports a Public Works project that would bring bollards to the strip.

“It would be a big metal type cube or cylinder object coming out of the sidewalk,” Sisolak said.

A line of defense protecting pedestrians from harm.

“Every city, unfortunately, has to be vigilant and on alert,” Sisolak said. “We are in Clark County and Las Vegas.”

