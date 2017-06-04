Barbecue grill explosion injures multiple people at apartment complex

Four people were injured in a barbecue explosion June 3, 2017 (CCFD/FOX5).

Four people were injured after a barbecue grill exploded at a south Valley apartment complex late Saturday night.

Clark County firefighters responded to multiple calls reporting an explosion at 11:45 p.m. at the South Boulevard Apartments located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue at 10200 Giles Street.

On arrival, the fire crew located 3 victims near the pool area. An additional victim was found at the complex after a search, according to CCFD Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.

The four victims were transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital for treatment of thermal burns and other unknown injuries.

A total of 28 fire officials were dispatched to the scene, including 4 engines, 1 truck, 2 rescues, 1 squad and 2 battalion chiefs.

No other buildings were damaged in the incident. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

