LVMPD identifies officers involved in deadly northeast shooting

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials released the identities of four officers who were involved in a deadly shooting in the northeast Valley on June 1.

Officer Hinkley, 33, has been employed with the department since February 2014. He was previously involved in an officer-involved shooting investigation in November 2016.

Both Officer Puana, 37, and Officer Herasimtschuk, 29, have been employed with the LVMPD since July, 2015.

Officer Rycraft, 41, has been employed with the LVMPD sine March, 2014

The four officers responded to a domestic call late Thursday night. On arrival, an injured woman told officers her boyfriend discharged his weapon at least once before leaving their home. She added that he planned to return and force police to shoot him.

About 20 minutes later, the man returned to the home and remained in his vehicle. Officers attempted to negotiate with the man but he did not comply.

The suspect then pointed his handgun out of the window and opened fire at officers.

The four identified officers returned fire, killing the man. No officers were injured.

According to the department, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

