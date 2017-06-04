Driver ejected, killed after crashing into tree and pole - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver ejected, killed after crashing into tree and pole

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A driver was ejected from their vehicle after crashing into a tree and a pole June 4, 2017 (Google Maps/FOX5). A driver was ejected from their vehicle after crashing into a tree and a pole June 4, 2017 (Google Maps/FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A driver died after being ejected from their car in a single-vehicle crash in Summerlin Sunday afternoon. 

According to Lt. Grant Rogers of Metro police, the single occupant of the vehicle crashed into a pole and a tree causing the vehicle to rollover at 9490 West Lake Mead Boulevard near Del Webb Boulevard. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:02 p.m.

LVMPD fatal detectives are investigating the scene to determine the factors that led up to the deadly crash.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased after next of kin are notified. 

