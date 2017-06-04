Coroner identifies driver ejected, killed after crashing into tree in west Vegas

A driver was ejected from their vehicle after crashing into a tree and a pole June 4, 2017 (Google Maps/FOX5).

A 23-year-old Las Vegas man killed after crashing into a tree Sunday was identified Monday.

Andre Gallagher died from "multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle accident" according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

According to Lt. Grant Rogers of Metro police, Gallagher crashed into a pole and a tree causing the vehicle to rollover at 9490 West Lake Mead Boulevard near Del Webb Boulevard. He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:02 p.m.

LVMPD fatal detectives investigated the scene to determine the factors that led up to the deadly crash.

