Metro: Body of man located after drowning at Lake Mead - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro: Body of man located after drowning at Lake Mead

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A 30-year-old man drowned after falling off a raft at Boulder Beach (Google/FOX5). A 30-year-old man drowned after falling off a raft at Boulder Beach (Google/FOX5).
LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro's Dive team located the body of a man who drowned at Lake Mead Recreational area after he fell off a raft. 

Multiple response teams arrived at the swim area of Boulder Beach in response to calls of two men struggling to stay afloat in the water at 3:22 p.m.

According to Lake Mead officials, the men had fallen off a raft. One man was rescued and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 

The body of the second victim, a 30-year-old man, was located about six feet under water, according to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers. 

No further details are available at this time. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing situation. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.