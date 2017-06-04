Metro: Body of man located after drowning at Lake Mead

A 30-year-old man drowned after falling off a raft at Boulder Beach (Google/FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro's Dive team located the body of a man who drowned at Lake Mead Recreational area after he fell off a raft.

Multiple response teams arrived at the swim area of Boulder Beach in response to calls of two men struggling to stay afloat in the water at 3:22 p.m.

According to Lake Mead officials, the men had fallen off a raft. One man was rescued and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The body of the second victim, a 30-year-old man, was located about six feet under water, according to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers.

No further details are available at this time.

