Las Vegas man identified after drowning at Lake Mead Sunday

A 32-year-old man who drowned at Lake Mead Recreational area Sunday has been identified.

A 32-year-old man who drowned at Lake Mead Recreational area Sunday has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner's office identified Isaias Reyes of Las Vegas as the man who was found by Las Vegas Metro's Dive team after he fell off a raft.

Several response teams arrived at the swim area of Boulder Beach in response to calls of two men struggling to stay afloat in the water at 3:22 p.m.

According to Lake Mead officials, the men had fallen off a raft. One man was rescued and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The body of Reyes was located about six feet under water, according to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers. His cause and manner of death have not been released.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.