Nightclub security guard shoots, kills unruly patron

A nightclub security guard shot and killed a man after a physical confrontation in the early hours of Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near North Pecos Road at about 3:45 a.m. Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man sustained critical injuries and was transported to the University Medical Center for further treatment where he died from his injuries hours later.

Citing the investigation conducted by authorities, the man physically attacked and battered the security guard causing the guard to react. The guard shot the man at least once in self-defense and to protect other patrons in the nightclub.

Investigators say no charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the decedent once family members are notified.

