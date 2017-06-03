Silverton introduces family-friendly outdoor movie experience - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Silverton introduces family-friendly outdoor movie experience

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5)

Grab some snacks, a blanket and take the kids to enjoy summer movie nights at the Silverton Casino Hotel. 

Family-friendly movies will be screened throughout the month of June at The Green, an outdoor lawn that doubles as a theater for the events. The new social movie experience known as 'Sunset Cinema' provides headphones with self-controlled volume capabilities for each guest to enjoy the movie on the big screen. 

The event allows guests to bring their own treats and snacks for a picnic-like setting on the lawn. Movie-goers also have the choice of purchasing pre-made picnic baskets from the concession stands. A bar will also be available for adult beverages. 

Sunset Cinema movie showings begin on June 9, 2017, and run through the rest of the month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and the film starts at dusk. 

Read below for show dates.

  • June 9: Beauty and the Beast -featuring "before the last petal falls' timed challenges. 
  • June 16: Grease featuring a classic dance dance-off
  • June 23: SING featuring free karaoke
  • June 30: Secret Life of Pets and League of Their Own featuring doggie night

