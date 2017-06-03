Silverton introduces family-friendly outdoor movie experience

Grab some snacks, a blanket and take the kids to enjoy summer movie nights at the Silverton Casino Hotel.

Family-friendly movies will be screened throughout the month of June at The Green, an outdoor lawn that doubles as a theater for the events. The new social movie experience known as 'Sunset Cinema' provides headphones with self-controlled volume capabilities for each guest to enjoy the movie on the big screen.

The event allows guests to bring their own treats and snacks for a picnic-like setting on the lawn. Movie-goers also have the choice of purchasing pre-made picnic baskets from the concession stands. A bar will also be available for adult beverages.

Sunset Cinema movie showings begin on June 9, 2017, and run through the rest of the month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and the film starts at dusk.

Read below for show dates.

June 9: Beauty and the Beast -featuring "before the last petal falls' timed challenges.

June 16: Grease featuring a classic dance dance-off

June 23: SING featuring free karaoke

June 30: Secret Life of Pets and League of Their Own featuring doggie night

