NHP and Metro capture wanted car thief

Neason McClain, 22, was arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on June 3, 2017 (NHP/FOX5).

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Las Vegas Metro Police officers joined forces to capture a man who fled from a stolen vehicle a week ago during a traffic stop.

Neason McClain, 22, was arrested by the joint task force in collaboration with local agencies at a residence Saturday morning, according to Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

At the time of the arrest, McClain had another stolen vehicle in his possession.

According to authorities, McClain has multiple felony warrants from local courts.

McClain was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces several felony charges including weapons, drugs and vehicle charges.

NHP added that the public's assistance and social media alerts helped identify the suspect within four hours of last week's incident.

