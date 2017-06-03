Toddler, adult seriously injured in shooting near Spencer and Tropicana

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting that left a toddler and an adult injured Friday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at 7:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Spencer Street, near Tropicana Avenue.

Police said the 2-year-old child and man were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

An investigation is ongoing.

