Health district finds no Zika in Southern Nevada mosquitoes

The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed that no Zika virus was found in mosquitoes tested. The health district said two mosquitoes were tested by the Nevada Department of Agriculture Animal Disease Laboratory and a third was tested by the Centers for Disease Control.

The mosquitoes were found in the 89032 zip code on May 31.

The health district said it will continue to watch the mosquito population and will educate the community about how to prevent mosquito breeding.

"The Health District reported 22 cases of Zika virus in Clark County residents in 2016. Twenty-one cases were travel-associated, and one was sexually transmitted. There has been one travel-associated case reported in 2017. In addition to mosquito bites, Zika virus can be spread from a mother to her baby during pregnancy, and it can spread during sex from an infected person to his or her partners," according to the health district.