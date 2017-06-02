'Beer Pong Granny' takes on World Series in Vegas

A 91-year-old has been turning heads with her beer pong skills. "Granny" won't share her full name but went viral with more than 19 million views of a video of her hitting trick shots on Facebook. She came to Las Vegas Friday for The World Series of Beer Pong. She'll be competing against thousands with her grandson.

On Friday, she warmed up, showed off her form, chugged coffee, and then put competitors to shame.

“Truly … I don't know (how I got to be so good at beer pong) ! But it's great, it's working for me!” Granny said.

After every game, her grandson gives her a champion shoulder and throwing arm massage to keep her fresh.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.