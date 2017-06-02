26-year-old Metro officer involved in Las Vegas shooting

Crime tape blocks a Las Vegas neighborhood after an officer-involved shooting on May 31, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A three-year veteran of the force was identified as the officer involved in a shooting Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said Officer Luis Vidal, 26, was involved in the shooting off Silver Lake Drive, near Vegas Drive and Sunset Drive.

Officer Vidal has been employed with the police department since February 2014.

Metro said officers were investigating reports of four women who tried to steal a vehicle. The woman left the scene when officers arrived.

Officer Vidal saw a woman who matched the description of one of the suspects. She refused to step in front of the squad car and took out a handgun from her bag. Officer Vidal and the woman fired shots at each other, but neither were hit.

Officer Vidal, who is assigned to the Community Policing Division out of Bolden Area Command, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.