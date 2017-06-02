Sandoval signs about 50 bills including hemp sales go-ahead

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed about 50 bills into law as he continues broader negotiations with lawmakers heading into the final weekend of the 2017 legislative session.

One of the new laws the Republican governor announced on Friday authorizes people and corporations to produce hemp for agricultural purposes and use it in edible marijuana products or sell it through pot shops.

Hemp is a fiber crafted from seeds and stalks of marijuana plants.

Another law will require schools in Clark and Washoe counties to do more to track childhood obesity by measuring the height and weight of a representative sample of kids in grades 4, 7 and 10.

Local governments get explicit authority to establish and regulate urban agricultural areas under another law.

The session ends Monday night.

