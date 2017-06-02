Report: Former CCSD substitute used Snapchat to send sexually explicit messages

A former Clark County School District substitute teacher sent sexually explicit messages to a student through Snapchat while he was still employed by the school district.

According to the arrest report for Garic Wharton II, police said a student at South Academic Center told police she was approached by Wharton, who said, “he needed to know more about her.”

Over the course of a couple of days, Wharton allegedly followed the student around the school and asked for her name. He also asked for her and another student’s Snapchat, he tried to take a picture of them and hugged them. Wharton also showed the students pictures of other middle school students on his cell phone.

[READ MORE: Fired CCSD substitute accused of soliciting sex from student ]

Wharton contacted the student through Snapchat and said he felt like he could trust her and thought she was “amazing,” before sending sexually explicit messages.

Police said Wharton initially denied exchanging messages with students outside of school on social media and told police “most of the students are drawn to him because he is younger and dresses hipper which puts him in the spotlight.”

Wharton told police that “girls have come up to him to tell him that all the girls in this school think he is fine.”

He told police that some students give him side hugs and that he has a few Snapchat accounts. Wharton eventually admitted to sending the inappropriate Snapchat messages. He said he was “caught in the initial moment of lust” and knew it was wrong but never intended to meet or “do anything with her.”

Wharton was arrested Thursday for attempted sexual conduct between a school employee and pupil.

He was terminated from his position at South Academic Center on May 18, the day the investigation began, according to Clark County School District police.

Wharton is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on June 5.

12 CCSD teachers have been arrested this school year, including Wharton.

[RELATED: ' The 31': CCSD workers arrested on sex-related offenses in last 3 years]

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.