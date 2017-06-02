Critical crash in central Valley leaves elderly man dead

An elderly man has died as a result of a critical crash involving two vehicles in the central part of the Valley late Thursday night.

Las Vegas Metro officers responded to the crash scene on the intersection of Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard at 10:42 p.m. According to the investigation and witness statements, a Ford F-150 driven by 42-year-old Andrew Mathias was traveling westbound on Charleston Boulevard with a passenger.

The second vehicle, a Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by the 82-year-old male decedent with a 70-year-old female passenger, was traveling eastbound on Charleston Boulevard when he turned left at the traffic signal onto northbound Rancho Drive. The Cavalier turned in front of the pick-up truck causing the truck to collide with the right front of the car.

The occupants of both vehicles were transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit. The elderly man and woman sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash. Mathias and his passenger were admitted with minor injuries. Officers did not suspect impairment from either driver.

LVMPD's Fatal Detail was informed the next morning by the Clark County Coroner that the driver of the Cavalier succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner after next of kin are notified.

This is the 60th traffic fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2017. The incident remains under investigation by Metro's Collision Section.

