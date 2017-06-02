Nevada leaders deal blows to school vouchers, paid sick time

A feud between Nevada's political leaders is threatening to derail their top legislative priorities and delay the state budget.

Democratic lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval exchanged potentially fatal blows to each other's policy initiatives on Thursday after an impasse on political negotiations surrounding Education Savings Accounts.

Democrats in control of the Legislature scrapped funding proposed for Republicans' 2015 school voucher program that has yet to be implemented.

Republican lawmakers responded by voting against major budget bills and Sandoval vetoed one of Democratic Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford's top legislative issues.

Ford's Senate Bill 196 would have mandated private businesses with 25 or more employees provide paid sick leave to workers after one year of employment.

Sandoval says the policy would have burdened businesses, upset competition and hindered Nevada's business-friendly reputation.

