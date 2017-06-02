N. Las Vegas man dead after off-road dune crash in Nye Co.

Authorities have identified a 59-year-old man who after he was injured in off-road vehicle crash last weekend at a popular sand dune on public land in southern Nevada.

The Nye County sheriff's office said Friday that Steven William Lewis of North Las Vegas wasn't wearing a helmet and when he crashed May 28 at Amargosa Sand Dunes.

Sheriff's spokesman Arnold Knightly says autopsy results are pending.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that Lewis was thrown from a vehicle on a sand dune at the recreation area off U.S. Route 95 about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

The sand hill is also known as Big Dune. It features a 300-foot (91-meter) crest.

