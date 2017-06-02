Officer-involved shooting follows more reports of shots fired near Mt. Hood and Owens

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Mount Hood Street and Owens Avenue.

Metro said officers responded to the 1700 block of Eddingham Court at 10:51 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Police have not said anything about possible injuries suffered in the shooting.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.