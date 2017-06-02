Officer-involved shooting follows more reports of shots fired ne - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officer-involved shooting follows more reports of shots fired near Mt. Hood and Owens

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Mount Hood Street and Owens Avenue.

Metro said officers responded to the 1700 block of Eddingham Court at 10:51 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Police have not said anything about possible injuries suffered in the shooting.

