Single mother of three paralyzed after crash

Merri Kirkwood was paralyzed in a crash near the 215 off ramp. (Source: GoFundme)

A single mother of three was paralyzed after she was rear-ended in a crash near the 215 off ramp on April 10.

“She was really scared,” Johanna Kirkwood, the victim’s mother said. “The car was going fast and she was bent over. The truck went up in the air.”

Kirkwood said her daughter Merri Kirkwood, 34, was on her way back home from a concert around 1:00 a.m.

Merri Kirkwood was in a Toyota Tundra. According to police, an 18-year-old driving a Toyota Scion rear-ended Kirkwood causing her Turndra to smash into an RTC bus ahead of her.

She was transported to UMC where she was treated for about a week, then Kirkwood was later taken to a rehab center.

“Sometimes she tells us to move the tubes so I move it,” Merri's nine-year-old son said. "I help her take out the trash too."

Kirkwood's three children spend most of their time with her after school almost every day.

“All they get to see is her in the bed,” Johanna Kirkwood said.

Kirkwood said insurance is taking care of most of the medical expenses, however the family needs funds to send Merri to California where she can be better treated.

Kirkwood said flying someone with Merri’s condition can cost upwards of $10,000.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe click here.

