Coroner identifies elderly man killed in Henderson house fire

Medical examiners have identified a 91-year-old man who was killed in a house fire in Henderson Tuesday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, John Duffin was identified as the victim. The cause and manner of death were pending.

Henderson firefighters found Duffin’s body after searching his home after the fire in the 200 block of Basic Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

The fire was determined to be accidental.

No injuries were reported to bystanders or firefighters.

