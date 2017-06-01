Coroner identifies elderly man killed in Henderson house fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies elderly man killed in Henderson house fire

Posted: Updated:
The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File) The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Medical examiners have identified a 91-year-old man who was killed in a house fire in Henderson Tuesday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, John Duffin was identified as the victim. The cause and manner of death were pending.

Henderson firefighters found Duffin’s body after searching his home after the fire in the 200 block of Basic Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

[READ MORE: 91-year-old man killed in Henderson house fire]

The fire was determined to be accidental.

No injuries were reported to bystanders or firefighters.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.