End of school year brings more student fights

Days before Clark County schools let out for the summer, another school fight video circulated. This latest fight took place at Coronado High School, adding to the more than a dozen fights reported in the last month.

The growing number of fights had parents saying Clark County School District should be doing more to prevent the violence.

"I don't believe that the school handles it the proper way I think the consequences for fighting or fighting of this nature that's going on I need to be treated the same as if it's the first day of school or the middle of the score the last day of school," Coronado parent Tom Oehler said.

Clark County School District said discipline protocol doesn't change depending on time of year, and students could be kept from participating in end of the year activities if they're caught fighting.

