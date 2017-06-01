Homeless person struck by vehicle after allegedly stealing from Valley store

A homeless man was hit by a car after allegedly stealing from a convenience store Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The incident took place just after 5 p.m. in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Citing the investigation, police said the homeless male stole some items from the store then ran from the security guard. The homeless person was struck by a vehicle when he ran into the street.

Police took the man into custody. He is being treated for a minor injury.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.