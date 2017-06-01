Lawyer accused of sharing long kisses, candy and cell phone with inmate

Police said an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.

Investigators said they thought something strange was going on between Alexis Plunkett and Andrew Arevalo, so they set up a hidden camera during their frequent visitations. Police said she had "fifteen (15) visits in twenty-eight days," mostly late at night. They said they believed the two were involved in sexual conduct, especially after a corrections officer found an envelope with a heart on it in Arevalo's cell which read, "I always thinking of you Alexis."

Arevalo "is an admitted and documented Sureno gang member who goes by the moniker of 'Silent,'" according to the police. He was found guilty of multiple charges, including smuggling methamphetamine into prison and illegal possession of a firearm.

In 2015, Lieutenant Ronald Bryant reported watching Arevalo fondle Plunkett's breasts, twice, inside of a visitation room at High Desert State Prison.

"I informed Ms. Plunkett as to why the visit was terminated and initially, she denied anything happening," Bryant wrote in his disciplinary report. "When I explained the incident was recorded on camera she stated, 'I'm sorry.'"

Although Plunkett's arrest stems from similar visits with Arevalo in a visitation room, the videos don't show the fondling of any breasts. Instead, a camera inside the Clark County Detention Center reportedly showed Plunkett and Arevalo spending hours together laughing, texting and making phone calls. The two shared Altoid mints, a Snickers candy bar, lip balm and long kisses.

During one visit, Plunkett "appears to be looking at the covert camera" and "appears emotional," according to the police.

"Arevalo seems agitated and begins simulating a telephone multiple times with his left hand," wrote Detective Aaron Stanton. "She appeared as if she was crying ... she then begins to apply make-up to her face."

Attorneys are permitted to bring cell phones into the jail, but first they have to sign an Electronic Telecommunications Device Acknowledgment Form, which states: "The use of a cell phone is only authorized to contact CCDC staff (702-671-3800) or 911 in the event of an emergency. Unauthorized use will subject the user to criminal prosecution."

Plunkett has been charged with 12 felonies.

Police say in 2015 this lawyer let an inmate touch her breasts + in 2017 she let him eat her Snickers & use her phone in between long kisses pic.twitter.com/taSOH69MNX — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) June 2, 2017

Before Plunkett's arrest, officers asked her about the cell phone. She claimed Arevalo never touched her phone, which police said contradicts their evidence.

"But is he in there making phone calls talking to his homies and stuff? No, 100 percent no," Plunkett reportedly told the police. "I'm certainly not trying to hide anything."

Police said they looked into the phone calls and found out the couple spent hours calling other gang members and Arevalo's parents.

When police asked Plunkett about her relationship with Arevalo, she reportedly said she didn't "want to go into that." Since her arrest, she posted a photo on her professional Facebook page depicting Arevalo kissing her on the cheek.

Cute couple? Attorney Alexis Plunkett posted this pic on her professional Facebook page today. She faces 12 felonies for naughty jail visits pic.twitter.com/T73DUf1qLi — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) June 2, 2017

Defense attorney Bill Terry, who isn't affiliated with this case, said he knows Plunkett. He said technically kissing or sharing food with an inmate might not be a crime, but it's definitely against "the rules."

Terry also stated attorneys are not supposed to represent anyone with whom they are in a dating relationship, because it creates a conflict of interest. This could be punished by the State Bar of Nevada.



Plunkett has represented Arevalo for years. In 2014, he was involved in a fight with another inmate at High Desert State Prison. A corrections officer shot both inmates with a shotgun. Arevalo survived. The other man died. Plunkett filed a lawsuit.

In April 2017, police arrested Arevalo at his mother's house. Officers said Plunkett was already there.

"At the time of contact, Plunkett was sitting with Arevalo on the front porch and the two were drinking beer," read the report.

FOX5 reached out to Plunkett for comment, but she declined an interview.

"Unless I can dictate the entire thing I say no," Plunkett wrote from her professional Facebook page. "I can't control the interview so my answer is no. But I have a lot to say, trust me."

