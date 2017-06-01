5th grader invents device that saves kids left in hot cars

Thirty-nine kids died last year after being left in hot cars. Nevada tied for the most deaths per capita when it comes to kids dying in hot cars, according to a study at San Jose State. A fifth grader is trying to change that with an invention that could save lives.

Bishop Curry V is only in fifth grade and already doing big things.

“Ideas come from curiosity,” Bishop said.

The young inventor lives in Melissa, Texas where just last year, a six-month-old died in a car.

“When baby Fern died, who lives near me, in a hot car I wondered, 'How?' People were saying that the car was like an oven so basically, it got too hot for her in there and when I got curious about that, I kind of came up with an idea,” Bishop said.

The idea is called "Oasis."

“It basically blows cool air on a hot baby in a car,” Bishop said.

The idea is to place it on a car seat or head rest where it will detect when a child is in the car and what the temperature is. It activated fans and detects if it needs to turn on the car’s air conditioning. It also notifies parents.

“It's in the patenting office, so when they respond it's gonna be like 100 percent completely patented, and then I'll be able to like sell it I think,” Bishop said.

Bishop’s mom, Tia Curry, said their lawyers predict the device will hit stores by 2018.

“I hope it saves the babies' lives because you don't know (if) that baby's gonna be the next president,” Bishop said.

