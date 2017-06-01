Former police chief, deputy chief 'voluntarily separating' from City of Henderson

Former Police Chief Patrick Moers and Deputy Chief Bobby Long have "voluntarily separated" from the City of Henderson, according to a statement from City Manager Bob Murnane.

“Henderson residents can be confident in the new leadership of their police department. Acting Police Chief Todd Peters has 24 years of experience on the job in Henderson and the men and women of the Henderson Police Department are dedicated to protecting and serving our community. Our city’s leaders are 100 percent behind these highly-skilled law enforcement officers and we know how hard they work to keep Henderson families safe,” Murnane said in the release.

Moers was investigated for sending out a flyer to local businesses promoting a non-profit foundation. For more information on the situation, click here.

Acting Police Chief Todd Peters was named to the job by the City Manager on May 18 and will remain in that role until further notice, according to a city spokesperson. The Deputy Chief position left vacant by Long’s departure remained unfilled as of June 1.

