Homes evacuated near Harmon and Mountain Vista after shot fired

Homes were evacuated near Harmon and Mountain Vista after a someone fired a gunshot inside a house there, Metro police said.

A mother reported that her son fired one shot inside their home on the 4300 block of Cartegena Way at around 3:17 p.m.

Police said they're unsure whether he committed suicide. The woman hid in her room and has two children with her. She and the children were reported safe, but police did not give an update on her son.

SWAT responded to the shooting.

