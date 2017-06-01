Man fatally stabbed east of Vegas Strip identified

A man reportedly chased down and stabbed to death east of the Las Vegas Strip was identified Thursday.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, DeJuan White, 26, died of stab wounds of the chest. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police said White was found unresponsive in a parking lot in the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, at 12:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

Citing witnesses and evidence at the scene, police said the victim was chased through a parking lot by another person when a scuffle ensued between them. The victim was stabbed during the confrontation.

Police described the other person in the conflict as a thin black man. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and jeans.

