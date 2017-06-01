Henderson woman's death ruled a homicide; daughter accused

Medical examiners ruled the death of a Henderson woman, whose daughter is accused of killing her, was the result of multiple sharp force injuries.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said the manner of death for Rebecca Kalbfleisch, 65, was a homicide.

The woman's adult daughter, Carly Kalbfleisch, 26, was arrested Tuesday, according to Henderson police.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Via Gaetano Street at about 12:20 p.m. after Carly called 911 to report a "domestic violence incident" with her mother, police said.

Her mother was found dead at the home with several injuries. Carly Kalbfleisch was arrested and held on an open murder charge.

The incident marked the third homicide in Henderson in 2017.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.