Fired CCSD substitute accused of soliciting sex from student

A terminated 25-year-old employee of Clark County School District was arrested Thursday, accused in an attempted sexual misconduct case involving a student.

According to CCSD, Garic Wharton II, 25, was arrested at his home and booked into Clark County Detention Center.

CCSD said a student's tip to police revealed Wharton was engaging in sexually explicit conversation to solicit sex with a 16-year-old girl through social media.

Wharton was removed from his teaching responsibilities when officers learned of the situation.

The investigation began on May 18, which was also the same day he was terminated from South Academic Center.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.