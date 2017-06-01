Traffic study moves Raiders stadium in Las Vegas forward

In a sign that things are moving forward for the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, a traffic study examining the feasibility around the construction site was submitted to Clark County officials Thursday.

The study looks at traffic flow patterns and timing around the site at Russell Road west of Interstate 15.

The study also looks at how many parking spaces the stadium can provide on game days.

The Raiders purchased the lot to build a 65,000-seat stadium on the site. Last month, the team and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board approved a lease deal that resulted and an OK with NFL owners.

You can view the traffic impact study below:

