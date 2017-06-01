Mosquito type linked to Zika detected in Southern Nevada

Health officials in Las Vegas said the Aedes aegypti mosquito was detected for the first time ever. (Source: Southern Nevada Health District)

A mosquito type linked to the spread of Zika was detected for the first time ever in Southern Nevada, according to health officials.

Southern Nevada Health District said Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were detected in the 89032, which encompasses a large area of North Las Vegas, west of Interstate 15 and east of U.S. 95.

The health district said it is conducting extensive surveillance to determine the scope of the mosquito population.

According to SNHD, the mosquito type is mainly linked to the spread of Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and other viruses. The same species of mosquito was detected in Arizona and California, but none of those states tested positive for Zika.

In 2016, SNHD reported 22 Zika cases among Clark County residents. Twenty-one of the cases were travel-associated and one was sexually-transmitted.

So far this year, there has been one travel-associated case.

Residents can report mosquito activity to SNHD's Vector Surveillance Program at 702-759-1633. More info can be accessed at SNHD.info.

