Bishop Gorman reinstates Kenny Sanchez as head football coach

Kenny Sanchez, seen in undated photo as the head football coach of powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School.

Bishop Gorman High School reinstated Thursday its head football coach Kenny Sanchez after he was cleared in a domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend.

In a statement, the private, Catholic academy made the decision to remove the suspension on Sanchez after a "thorough internal review" and a meeting between the Diocese of Las Vegas and the coach.

“As a result of our meeting, the Court’s findings, and our internal review, BGHS has lifted the suspension of Mr. Sanchez and he will resume his responsibilities as a Dean of Students and head football coach at Bishop Gorman,” said John A. Kilduff, President of Bishop Gorman.

On Tuesday, a swift bench trial resulted in the undefeated head coach being found not guilty of domestic battery. Sanchez's accuser, Brooke Stewart, originally claimed the football coach grabbed her by the hair and punched her last Christmas.

Sanchez was arrested in April after being absent for a February court date.

Stewart later revealed her claim was fabricated. Despite that, prosecutors pressed on with the trial.

While the case resulted in Sanchez's innocence, Bishop Gorman stated, "Allegations of this nature are extremely serious and are not something that we take lightly."

