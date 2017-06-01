FOX5 tapped as official TV home for Raiders in Las Vegas

The Raiders announced FOX5 as the exclusive television home of the team's preseason games from the 2017 season through the 2019 season. (FOX5)

The Raiders have a television home in Las Vegas - KVVU FOX5.

The NFL team, which will relocate to Southern Nevada, announced Thursday that FOX5 is the exclusive television rights holder for the Raiders beginning with the upcoming 2017. An agreement between FOX5 and the Raiders runs through 2019.

Under the deal, KVVU-TV will have exclusive rights to all Raiders preseason games not televised by a national network partner. The first FOX5 broadcast of the Raiders is set for August 12 when the "Silver and Black" take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Other Raiders preseason games scheduled to air this year on FOX5 include matchups with the Los Angeles Rams on August 19; at the Dallas Cowboys on August 26; and vs. the Seattle Seahawks on August 31.

All games will be produced by the Raiders' Emmy Award winning in-house media operation, Silver and Black Productions. FOX5 will also air the weekly Silver and Black Show, providing a comprehensive look ahead at the week’s upcoming matchup with exclusive player and coach interviews and in-depth features.

“The FOX5 team is honored to be named the official television partner of the Raiders,” said Todd Brown, Vice President/General Manager of KVVU FOX5 TV. “This historical move to Las Vegas brings an excitement to our city that is unmatched. We look forward to working side by side the Raider organization as we help them transition to the Entertainment Capital of the World. FOX5 will lead the charge in building a large Las Vegas fan base and bringing our viewers the most up-to-date Raider news, preseason games and events.”

Beth Mowins, who was announced as the first woman to call a Monday Night Football game this season, will handle play-by-play duties for Raiders preseason games. She will be joined in the booth by former Raider and veteran television commentator Matt Millen. Nicole Zaloumis and JT the Brick are handling hosting and sideline reporting duties.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Oakland Raiders contributed to this story.