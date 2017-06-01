Unexpected court order could stall recreational marijuana sales from scheduled July launch

A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5)

A judge in Carson City issued a temporary restraining against the Taxation Department.

The order stops the recreational marijuana application process, and could put a hold on the scheduled July 1 launch date.

“We want to work with the department of taxation to bring forth regulation on time for the intended launch date,” Kirk Offerle said. He is the president of Independent Alcohol Distributors of Nevada, the group that filed the TRO. “We just want it to be more towards the way the voters of Nevada voted it in.”

Question 2 said that liquor distributors are the only ones that can get a distribution license for the first 18 months of recreational sales.

The taxation department opened the eligibility pool to marijuana establishments in good standing because they did not think there was enough interest from liquor distributors to adequately meet market demand.

“The department is reviewing the order with legal counsel and intends to defend the regulations,” Stephanie Klapstein, with the Taxation Department said.

It is unclear how the order could impact the July 1 launch date but Klapstein said he is hopeful the plan will go as scheduled.

