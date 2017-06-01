'Hit King' Pete Rose: Las Vegas a good fit for Major League Baseball

Las Vegas has transformed into a major league sports town. The main criticism has been Nevada's legal sports betting. National pundits expressed concerns about games being played near casinos, in a town dubbed the gaming capital of America.

In those arguments, one name routinely comes up: Pete Rose, the Major League Baseball leader in career hits (among other categories) who was banned from the league after betting on games as a player and a manager.

On Wednesday, the hit king hit back against sports betting concerns.

"I think if any sport is worried about gambling in Las Vegas, they're kind of playing in the past," Rose said. "They're kind of ancient as far as I'm concerned."

That, according to Rose, includes baseball.

"People are going to bet on baseball whether they're playing here or they're not playing here," Rose said. But will the MLB ever be 'playing here'? Rose said he thinks it could happen.

"They got hockey, they're gonna get football," Rose said. "I don't know why they couldn't support baseball."

He said part of that support is because of the crop of young, southern Nevada stars having massive success in the league, like Las Vegas High School grad Bryce Harper, Bonanza High School grad Kris Bryant and Bishop Gorman graduate Joey Gallo.

"That tells you one thing, they got great amateur baseball around here. With Harper and Bryant, two of the top ten players in baseball playing today, and they're from the same area? That's pretty good," Rose said with a smile.

