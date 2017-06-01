Runnin' Rebels coach Menzies prepares for upcoming season, holding summer camp

It’s no secret that the Runnin’ Rebels had a rough season last year. It’s also no secret that the late hire of Marvin Menzies at the end of the recruiting season with nearly a full roster to fill put the program in a bad spot. Menzies did not use that as an excuse, but has shown with this year’s recruiting class that, given time, he can get the players. This year’s class of seven has a huge upside.

“I do feel like we've got some guys now, on paper, they still have to go out and prove it,” Menzies said. “But we've still got some guys on paper that I feel can put us in the conversation of being really competitive in the conference early.”

At the top of the class is 6-foot-11 Brandon McCoy, who will be a huge match-up problem in the Mountain West.

“You always want to put yourself in position to be successful on the floor based on mismatches and guys that are versatile,” Menzies said. “Brandon is a big man that is versatile. His strength is the fact that he has the ability to score the ball but he's a very good defensive player for his age as well.”

As for Dwayne Morgan, he’s still suspended from team activities after a disorderly conduct arrest. Menzies said this is the time when the 'coach' label goes out and the 'mentor' label takes center stage.

“His mom has faith in me that I am going to develop him as a young man and that has nothing to do with basketball sometimes,” Menzies said. “All of our energy and things we've put into place for him as far as things we're asking him to do in the summer he's been doing.”

Meanwhile, Menzies plans to hold a basketball camp for boys and girls from grades 1 - 12 from June 20 - 22.

“They're gonna get some pretty good instruction,” Menzies said. “Even at a young age, we instruct them at a pretty high level. But at the same time, we try to incorporate some fun to keep their interest engaged.”

The three-day camp costs $150 and the Runnin’ Rebel players will be coaching the kids.

For more information on the camp or to register, go to www.coachmarvinmenzies.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.