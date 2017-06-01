Months later, police are still looking for Christmas killer and arsonist

Police are investigating after a man, identified by family as Jesse Swan, was found burned in a home. (Jesse Swan/Facebook)

A grieving family asked for help solving a murder from last year on Princess Avenue in North Las Vegas, just days before Christmas.

Somebody shot and killed 26-year-old Jesse Swan inside his house. That same night, an arsonist lit the house on fire with Swan's body left inside.

Officer Ann Cavaricci, a spokesperson for North Las Vegas Police Department, said homicide detectives haven't been able to narrow down any of their leads to a suspect. She said police believe the shooting was not random and that somebody has information that could lead to an arrest if they would only find the bravery to come forward.

Swan's father, Bobby Henderson, said he's sick of seeing murder cases come and go while his son's remains unsolved.

"There's no such thing as a perfect crime," he said. "We know what happened, but we don't know what happened."

Swan had four children: three girls and a boy. Thankfully, none of them were home the night of his death. The kids' Christmas presents were all that were left behind.

"His kids were still able to have a Christmas," Henderson said. "You lost your dad, but he was able to do one last thing for you before he left."

Henderson said more than one thousand people showed up to his son's funeral. They remembered Swan for his willingness to always help people in need. He was also known for delivering big tackles on the football field despite having a soft heart off the field.

His father said he wants to turn back to all those funeral-goers for answers.

"I always taught my son, 'If you do something you stand up as a man and you take ownership for what you did,'" Henderson said. "I need your help to help my family ... If you loved him, and you really loved him, why not tell?"

Anyone with information about what happened in this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a monetary reward.

Swan's family members said they now now plans on starting the "Marathon Swan Foundation" in order to reach out to other families and help mentor children in times of need.

