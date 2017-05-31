Self defense class geared towards realtors aims to protect the most vulnerable

Real estate agents are one of the most vulnerable groups of people when it comes to being attacked, according to two Las Vegas realtors who said they want to prepare others for dangerous situations.

An average of 17 realtors are attacked on the job each year Married couple Phillip Brent Dana and Wendi Dana said. The Danas said they decided to do something to protect people after the she was attacked in their Las Vegas real estate office.

They started Violence Reaction Training, a condensed program similar to Target Focused Training that Navy Seals use. There are two major parts to it.The first is recognizing violence and not shying away from it.

The class was asked to watch videos of attacks without looking away. Most people go into shock when they see or experience violence for the first time, and watching these videos can take that initial shock away, the Danas said.

The second part of the training is learning the actual moves that render attackers useless. This class focuses on the throat, the eyes and the groin. These are very specific moves that don’t just hurt the attacker, but make them unable to attack back, Phillip Brent said.

“There's people that can take a full kick to the groin, okay but they can't do it the way we're gonna teach you. Because when you break the pelvic floor, the person no longer has the ability to exert pressure in their body and their insides come out,” Philip Brent Dana said.

The key is to use the whole body in the moves and become the aggressor instead of the victim, he said.

