3 detained after shooting injures teen in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

3 detained after shooting injures teen in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police said three people were detained for questioning after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said a teenager was shot in the 100 block of West San Miguel Avenue, near Craig Road and Commerce Street. The teen was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

Three people were detained for questioning after a crash in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15. Police believe the crash is related to the shooting. 

Police said the shooting may be connected to a robbery. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

