3 detained after shooting injures teen in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police said three people were detained for questioning after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a teenager was shot in the 100 block of West San Miguel Avenue, near Craig Road and Commerce Street. The teen was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Three people were detained for questioning after a crash in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15. Police believe the crash is related to the shooting.

Police said the shooting may be connected to a robbery.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.