Metro investigating officer-involved shooting near Vegas and Rancho

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on May 31, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4:11 p.m. in the area of Silver Lake Drive and Vegas Drive, near Rancho Drive.

We're currently investigating an officer involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas Dr. There are no injuries reported. #LVMPDnews #OIS — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 31, 2017

Police said no injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.