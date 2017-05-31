Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in southwest Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:37 p.m. at Cactus Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive.

The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

