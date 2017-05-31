Police activity reported near Blue Diamond and Arville

A heavy police presence was reported in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood on May 31, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A heavy police presence was reported in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday.

The activity was reported on Shelbourne Avenue near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to an armed home invasion just before 3 a.m. on Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Five to six armed, masked men were involved in the home invasion.

An investigation of the incident led police to Shelbourne Avenue, where a standoff ensued. Five people came out of the house, and they were taken into custody, police said.

There were no injuries reported from either scene.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.