'Bully vigilante' sentenced for aiding Cliven Bundy standoff

FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Gerald "Jerry" DeLemus, of Rochester, N.H., sits with a group of self-described militia members camping on rancher Cliven Bundy's ranch near Bunkerville, Nev. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)

A judge called a New Hampshire man a "bully vigilante" and sentenced him to more than seven years in prison for organizing armed backers of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy following a standoff with U.S. agents in 2014.

Gerald "Jerry" DeLemus on Wednesday became the first person sentenced to prison for his ties to the confrontation.

He's been jailed for almost 16 months, so he'll spend about six more years behind bars. The 62-year-old had been expected to receive about six years.

But Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro faulted him for trying to withdraw the guilty pleas he entered last August to conspiracy and interstate travel in aid of extortion.

She says she doesn't think DeLemus accepted responsibility for his actions.

DeLemus said he came to Nevada to protect the Bundy family from armed agents.

This item has been corrected to show that DeLemus was sentenced to more than seven years, not eight years, and will spend about six more years behind bars accounting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.