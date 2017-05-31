Regulators: Nevada gambling revenue slightly up in April

State regulators say gambling revenue at Nevada casinos was up almost 1.2 percent in April compared with the same month a year ago.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday said casinos won more than $876.1 million from gamblers last month.

Las Vegas Strip casinos took in more than half of that revenue with almost $475.4 million, even though their winnings declined more than 3 percent over the year.

Gambling revenue at casinos in downtown Las Vegas grew almost 22 percent, bringing in about $52.3 million.

Winnings shrank in Reno, down 4.8 percent to nearly $47.7 million, and at Stateline on the south shore of Lake Tahoe, down almost 4.6 percent to about $13.3 million.

The state benefited with about $44.3 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in April.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.