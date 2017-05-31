MGM: No future dates with Kathy Griffin after Trump photo

Kathy Griffin posted video of her apology on May 30, 2017, after a graphic photo of her holding a severed phony head of President Trump went public.

The backlash of Kathy Griffin following a picture of her holding up a bloodied, severed fake head of President Trump has been swift throughout social media.

While the opinion has largely been of condemnation over the graphic image, Griffin's home resident venue, Mirage, weighed in on the controversy.

Late Tuesday, as Griffin issued an apology over the photo, the Mirage's parent company, MGM Resorts International, said there are no future show dates featuring the stand-up comic.

"Contrary to previous, inaccurate reporting, MGM Resorts has no future shows scheduled with Ms. Griffin at any of its venues," said MGM Resorts in a statement. "The incident in question clearly crosses the line of respect and decency and is not something we support or condone."

MGM didn't immediately say if Griffin would be booked in the future.

A check of the Mirage's website on Wednesday showed no dates with Griffin. Additionally, a page on the Mirage site profiling Griffin "was not found."

On Wednesday, CNN, which often featured Griffin in the past for its New Year's Eve telecasts, cut ties with her.

President Donald Trump tweeted Griffin "should be ashamed of herself."

