Man may have been killed by roommate in east Vegas

Police said a man told his relative that he killed his roommate whose body was found in their apartment in east Las Vegas on Wednesday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were informed at about 2:45 a.m. of a possible homicide. Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro, stated a person was concerned after being told by a family member that he killed his roommate.

Police tried to make contact with that person. It wasn't until about 5 a.m. that officers were able to find an apartment complex tied to the reported incident.

Officers arrived in the 3800 block of South Maryland Parkway to find a sliding door to an apartment slightly open. They located the body of a man who sustained apparent stab wounds.

McGrath said police are seeking the victim's roommate, but no description was immediately disclosed to the public.

