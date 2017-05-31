Man found dead near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man found dead near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road

Homicide detectives were called to an area just off Maryland Parkway near Flamingo Road on Wednesday after a man was found dead.

Las Vegas Metro police said officers were called to the 3800 block of South Maryland Parkway at 2:35 a.m.

Police did not immediately disclose other details of the incident.

