Man found dead near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road

Homicide detectives were called to an area just off Maryland Parkway near Flamingo Road on Wednesday after a man was found dead.

Las Vegas Metro police said officers were called to the 3800 block of South Maryland Parkway at 2:35 a.m.

Police did not immediately disclose other details of the incident.

