Las Vegas woman ran over, killed by semi-truck

Metro at the scene of a fatal collision on East Flamingo Road on May 31, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police are investigating a fatal collision that involved a female pedestrian and a semi-truck late Tuesday night in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the Walgreens located at 1180 E. Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway, just after 11:30 p.m. with reports of a serious accident.

Metro said a semi-truck was entering the parking lot of the business complex when it went onto the sidewalk and ran over the woman.

The 53-year-old pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital after the collision but passed away from her injuries according to authorities.

Fatal investigators were called to the scene for the investigation and said the truck driver didn't display any signs of impairment.

Officers did not have any road closures in the area as the situation was contained in the Walgreens parking lot.

The collision remains under investigation according to Metro.

