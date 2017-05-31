Las Vegas woman ran over, killed by semi-truck

We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.More >
We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.More >
Police said a pursuit of two suspected carjackers prompted lockdowns at schools near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >
Police said a pursuit of two suspected carjackers prompted lockdowns at schools near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >
Henderson Police arrested Carly Kalbfleisch, 26, for the murder of her mother Tuesday.More >
Henderson Police arrested Carly Kalbfleisch, 26, for the murder of her mother Tuesday.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
If you came to this Beijing warehouse at night it would be downright creepy. More than 20 towering dinosaurs stand in the yard, teeth sharp and claws unfurled; inside are 40 more life-sized models -- steel frames propping up carcasses made of fiberglass and clay.More >
If you came to this Beijing warehouse at night it would be downright creepy. More than 20 towering dinosaurs stand in the yard, teeth sharp and claws unfurled; inside are 40 more life-sized models -- steel frames propping up carcasses made of fiberglass and clay.More >
A man who police say was abducted early Monday morning by four individuals in west Las Vegas was located.More >
A man who police say was abducted early Monday morning by four individuals in west Las Vegas was located.More >
An investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon into a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas.More >
An investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon into a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas.More >
Utah officials say they may have found the body of a 4-year-old girl who was swept away in the Provo River on Monday afternoon.More >
Utah officials say they may have found the body of a 4-year-old girl who was swept away in the Provo River on Monday afternoon.More >